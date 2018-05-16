John C. Martin, Gilead Chairman, joins the Board of Directors at The Scripps Research Institute

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA & JUPITER, FL – May 16, 2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Chairman of the Board of Directors, John C. Martin, PhD, has joined the Board of Directors at The Scripps Research Institute. Widely respected for his scientific and business leadership, Martin was named best CEO in 2015 by the investment research company Morningstar. As CEO of Gilead, a position he held for 20 years, Martin led the development of HIV and hepatitis therapeutics, overseeing the expansion of the company’s drug portfolio to 24 marketed products. Through the Gilead Access Program, he oversaw the distribution of medicines for HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and visceral leishmaniasis, a parasitic disease, to developing countries.

“John is an outstanding scientist and a visionary business leader, and we are thrilled to have him on our Board,” says Peter Schultz, president and CEO of The Scripps Research Institute. “He has long worked on the leading edge of antiviral research and he’s made an extraordinary commitment to global health, providing patients around the world with access to life-saving medicines. That ideal aligns with our mission and he will be a tremendous asset as we intensify our focus on translational research.”

Martin was Director of antiviral chemistry at Bristol-Myers-Squibb for six years prior to joining Gilead in 1990 as Vice President of Research and Development. He became CEO in 1996 and then Executive Chairman in 2016. In 2018, he transitioned to his current role as Chair of Gilead’s Board of Directors. Previously, he served on the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on HIV and STD Prevention and Treatment and was a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS. In 2008, he was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering.

Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, an MBA in marketing from Golden State University and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago.

About The Scripps Research Institute

The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) is one of the world's largest independent, not-for-profit organizations focusing on research in the biomedical sciences. TSRI is internationally recognized for its contributions to science and health, including its role in laying the foundation for new treatments for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, and other diseases. An institution that evolved from the Scripps Metabolic Clinic founded by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps in 1924, the institute now employs more than 2,500 people on its campuses in La Jolla, CA, and Jupiter, FL, where its renowned scientists—including two Nobel laureates and 18 members of the National Academies of Science, Engineering or Medicine—work toward their next discoveries. The institute's graduate program, which awards PhD degrees in biology and chemistry, ranks among the top ten of its kind in the nation. In October 2016, TSRI announced a strategic affiliation with the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr), representing a renewed commitment to the discovery and development of new medicines to address unmet medical needs. For more information, see www.scripps.edu.