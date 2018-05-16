Fight Colorectal Cancer Advocate Walking 2,800 Miles Across the U.S. To Raise Awareness of Preventable Disease

Newswise — Springfield, Missouri - May 16, 2018 - Chad Schrack, a Fight Colorectal Cancer advocate is walking across the United States, starting in Arlington, Virginia on May 6 and ending in Venice Beach, California. Schrack is walking to raise awareness of colorectal cancer, a disease his wife was diagnosed with at age 38 and overcame.

Schrack will be walking through the following cities over the next three months: Columbus, OH; Cincinnati, OH; St. Louis, Mo.; Springfield, Mo.; Amarillo, TX; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Los Angeles, Calif.

“We’re so fortunate to have such passionate advocates like Chad and his wife, Sheila,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight Colorectal Cancer. “They understand firsthand the effect this disease has on patients and their families. They are dedicated to ensuring people understand the importance of regular screening in early detection. Chad walking across the country to raise awareness about this disease is inspiring to us all!"

Schrack kicked off his walk at the gates of Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on May 6. Schrack, who is also walking to raise awareness of veteran suicide, plans to make a stop in Springfield, Missouri, where Fight Colorectal Cancer is headquartered. Another stop on his route is Breckenridge, Colorado for Fight Colorectal Cancer’s Climb for a Cure. People can also join the climb virtually.

“My family has raised over $100,000 for colorectal cancer research and advocacy.” said Schrack. It is my hope that this walk that I’ve been planning for over seven years will continue to help us raise additional funds, as well as encourage people to get their annual colonoscopy.”

Learn more about the Cancer Stroll at fightcrc.org/cancerstroll. Schrack will be sharing his journey on social media on Twitter and Facebook.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

The leading colorectal cancer advocacy organization providing education and information about preventing and treating colon and rectal cancers. A trusted source for patient resources and opportunities to get involved in advocacy, awareness and research for colorectal cancer. Get behind a cure. FightColorectalCancer.org