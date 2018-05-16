Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Study on the Efficacy of Homeopathic Treatment Traumeel on Inflammation

Newswise — Traumeel is increasingly being used a homeopathic alternative to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids in treating musculoskeletal injuries, controlling symptoms such as pain and swelling and promoting recovery without severe side effects.

In the current issue of Pharmacology & Pharmacy, researchers at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson Medical School critically reviewed publications written about Traumeel and determined that the treatment provides pain-free outcomes following musculoskeletal and tissue injuries and also is an effective alternative to NSAIDS and corticosteroids in preventing inflammation and soreness in the mouths of patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Study Link: “Critical Literature Review of the Homeopathic Compound Traumeel for Treatment of Inflammation”