ACR Hillman Fellowship in Scholarly Medical Publishing Now Accepting Applications

Newswise — Applications are now open for the American College of Radiology (ACR) Bruce J. Hillman Fellowship in scholarly publishing. This year, for the first time, residents and fellows are also welcome to apply in addition to staff radiologists.

The Hillman fellowship provides two full weeks of hands-on professional experience in medical editing, journalism and publishing for the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR).

The selected fellow will work directly with the JACR Editor-in-Chief and staff at the ACR headquarters in Reston, VA, and will also travel to New York City to spend time with Elsevier, the JACR’s publisher.

“The appeal of this fellowship is that it’s not a passive experience,” said 2015 Hillman Fellow Julianna Czum, MD, who is now the director of cardiac imaging at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. “It’s immersive and expansive because there is an expectation of output, of contributing to the JACR in an integral way.”

To qualify, applicants must be members of the ACR and in residency, fellowship or a staff position at an academic or private practice. Applicants should also have demonstrated interest in medical journalism, including publishing articles, serving as a reviewer for medical journals or participating on an editorial board.

Scheduling will be arranged by the selected fellow and the editor-in-chief to best accommodate all parties. Upon completion of the fellowship, the editor-in-chief may ask the fellow to serve a three-year term on the JACR Editorial Board.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.acr.org/hillman. Questions about the application process or the program may be sent to Lyndsee Cordes, Senior Managing Editor, lcordes@acr.org.

Media Contact

Meghan Swope

Senior Manager, Public Relations

mswope@acr.org

703-390-9822