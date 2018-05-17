Monica Moody Moore Named Dean Of Graduate Admissions At F. W. Olin Graduate School At Babson College

Newswise — Monica Moody Moore has been appointed Dean of Graduate Admissions at the F. W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College responsible domestically and abroad for the enrollment growth and strengthened market position of Babson’s graduate degree programs.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Monica Moody Moore as Dean of Graduate Admissions,” said Babson President Kerry Healey. “Monica’s leadership and extensive experience will be of great benefit to Babson’s current and future students, as well as the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business as a whole, and will help us fulfill our vision to make Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

“Babson is undoubtedly a premier leader in business education,” said Moore. “In fact, industry often turns to Babson’s curriculum to better inform and educate its own leaders. I’m thrilled to join President Healey, the faculty, staff, students and alumni, who are all deeply committed to Babson’s mission, to create great economic and social value everywhere.”

Prior to coming to Babson in April 2018, Moore served as the Associate Dean, Admissions & Academic Programs, at the Johns Hopkins University, Carey Business School for five years where she grew graduate enrollment and developed online degree programs. Previously Moore was the Assistant Dean of Academic Services at Johns Hopkins, Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, Advanced Academic Programs from 2008 to 2013 in Washington, D.C.

Moore has served in many senior leadership positions in her 20 year career in higher education: Vice President for Enrollment Management at the College of Notre Dame – the only remaining Women’s college in the state of Maryland; Senior Director for Board Management & Advancement at Georgetown University; Assistant Dean for Marketing & Admissions at American University in Washington, D.C; and Director of Admissions & Graduate Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Moore is the founder/owner of High Aspirations, LLC, an educational and management consulting service. She has provided workshops and seminars on a host of topics pertaining to leadership and coaching throughout the country including California, D.C, Maryland, and Florida. Moore has been an adjunct lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, in the School of Arts & Science and has also taught at the University of Maryland College Park, and College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She is the author of, “Take Me to the Happy Place,” a book of poetry available on Amazon.

Moore holds a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) from the University of Pennsylvania where she earned distinction on her doctoral defense. Moore completed the Institute for Management & Leadership at Harvard University in 2010. Moore is an alumni interviewer for undergraduate admissions at the University of Pennsylvania and recently completed a two year term on the alumni board at Penn. Moore is currently serving a three year term on the Alumni Association Board at Salisbury University.

Moore holds an undergraduate degree (B.A.) in Communication Arts & Marketing from Salisbury University, and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Moore also completed doctoral coursework in a Ph.D. program at the University of Maryland in Education, Policy and Leadership (EDPL) in the College of Education. Moore is a greenbelt in Lean Six Sigma with certification from Villanova University.

Moore is a permanent resident of Silver Spring, Maryland where she lives with her husband and two college-aged children.

