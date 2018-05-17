APS Announces New Leadership for Coming Year

Bethesda, Md. (May 17, 2018)—The American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce its new leadership: President Elect Meredith Hay, PhD, FAPS, and Councilors David Mattson, PhD; Timothy Musch, PhD, FAPS; and Larissa Shimoda, PhD. The new officers were elected by APS membership and took office last month at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) in San Diego.

Newswise — Meredith Hay, PhD, FAPS, is a professor of physiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute. She earned a doctorate of pharmacology from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Hay served as the executive vice president and provost of the University of Arizona and before that was vice president for research at the University of Iowa.

An active member of APS for three decades, Hay is the current chair of the Finance Committee and was elected a Fellow of the APS (FAPS). She has served on the Membership and Education committees and on the editorial board for the American Journal of Physiology—Heart and Circulatory Physiology. “I am committed to continue to advance the goals of APS in fostering education, scientific research and leading the national research conversations around science policy and funding,” Hay said.

David Mattson, PhD, is a professor of physiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). He was awarded his doctorate in physiology from MCW as well. Mattson has served on the editorial boards of several APS journals, including the American Journal of Physiology—Heart and Circulatory Physiology, American Journal of Physiology—Renal Physiology, American Journal of Physiology—Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology and Physiological Genomics. He is active in the Water and Electrolyte Homeostasis Section, having served as the section’s representative to the Committee-on-Committees and Joint Programs Committee. Mattson is also a current member of the American Heart Association’s Milwaukee board of directors.

“APS is the scientific home for all physiologists,” Mattson said. “As I have progressed in my career, I have been continually impressed at the positive career impact of the personal and professional interactions facilitated at APS-sponsored activities.”

Timothy Musch, PhD, FAPS, is a University Distinguished Professor in the kinesiology, anatomy and physiology departments at Kansas State University. He received his doctorate in exercise physiology from the University of Wisconsin before pursuing postdoctoral studies at Southwestern Medical School in Texas. Musch is an APS fellow and has received a number of APS honors, including the Arthur C. Guyton Award, Environmental and Exercise Physiology Section Honor Award and Journal of Applied Physiology Top Reviewer for 2013 and 2016.

An APS member for more than 40 years, Musch has served on a variety of APS committees, including Public Affairs, Animal Care and Experimentation, and Education. “I am passionate about educating the next generation of physiologists across all sections through the different trainee programs,” Musch said. “I will continue to contribute to APS through hard work and continued dedication to the organization. APS is my professional home.”

Larissa Shimoda, PhD, is a professor of medicine and director of bench research in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She earned a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Marquette University before completing a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins. Among Shimoda’s professional honors are the APS Giles Filley Memorial Award and Henry Pickering Bowditch Lecturer Award.

Shimoda has been an active APS member since 1993, when she attended her first Society meeting. She has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Applied Physiology and Physiological Reports and has been an associate editor of American Journal of Physiology—Lung, Cellular and Molecular Physiology since 2015. Shimoda is a current member of the Respiration Section Steering and Porter Physiology committees and was the Respiration Section Chair from 2014 to 2017. “My goal is to work toward enhancing trainee engagement and retention, promoting and increasing diversity, maintaining EB as the premier scientific meeting for our community, and preserving high standards for rigor and transparency in our publications,” Shimoda said.

