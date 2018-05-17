 
The Brain Science Behind "Yanny" vs. "Laurel"

    Adrian KC Lee, an associate professor of speech and hearing sciences at the University of Washington, can explain pitch and how the brain processes it. KC is the principal investigator at the Laboratory for Auditory Brain Sciences & Neuroengineering, where he studies, among other things the neural bases of auditory attention and how the brain makes sense of what the ear hears. 

    Bonnie Lau is a postdoctoral fellow at the UW Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences, where she specializes in pitch and the study of auditory processing abnormalities.

    Contact: akclee@uw.edu or blau@uw.edu

