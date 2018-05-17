Pharma Industry Sets Sights on Success with New Biosimilar Drug Development Standards

Newswise — ARLINGTON, VA. (May 17, 2018) – A new open-access white paper discusses the practical aspects of attribute selection and ranking, a critical first step in biosimilar drug development. These updated analytical standards were compiled by an international, multidisciplinary team involving FDA and pharmaceutical industry experts, and The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), which published the paper today in The AAPS Journal.

“We lay out the emerging ‘gold standard’ approach and illustrate the concepts discussed with examples from successful applications,” say coauthors Kristof Vandekerckhove and Henriette Kuehne, Ph.D.

The paper, entitled “Rational Selection, Criticality Assessment, and Tiering of Quality Attributes and Test Methods for Analytical Similarity Evaluation of Biosimilars,” includes case examples and a list of commonly used analytical methods to illustrate current practices and aid the development of biosimilar products.

This whitepaper was prepared under the auspices of the AAPS Biosimilars focus group’s Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls Analytical (CMC-A) subcommittee.

