UC San Diego Extension Honors Veterans Through Continued Education

SAN DIEGO, CA – Military members who are transitioning out of the service or veterans who need continued education to advance their careers are faced with an overwhelming number of possibilities. What should they study, and what kind of a career can they pursue post-military? In many cases, military experience can be good preparation for fields such as business, science, public services, healthcare and engineering.

In an effort to help military veterans discover new careers or enhance their current skills, UC San Diego Extension provides a wide range of courses and certificate programs aimed at their success in the civilian workforce.

“At UC San Diego Extension, we feel it is our duty to help ensure a bright future for those who are committed to defend the values of this country,” said Hugo Villar, associate dean of professional and continuing education at UC San Diego Extension, which has provided continuing education programs to veterans since 1976. “The region has a variety of vibrant industries in the service of our defense and organizations that are eager to tap into the talents of our military veterans. By facilitating their continued education, we strive to prepare veterans and enlisted personnel for new challenges while in the force or as they transition into new stages of their lives.”

Some of the more popular courses and programs at UC San Diego Extension among veterans include professional certificates in Occupational Safety and Health, Project Management, Paralegal Studies, Brewing and Business Intelligence Analysis.

Veterans and their spouses can enroll in a wide-range of Veteran’s Affairs-approved programs at UC San Diego Extension via several different financial assistance programs, including the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program, Post 9/11 GI Bill®, Montgomery GI Bill, Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP), Dependents’ Educational Assistance, Fry Scholarship and more.

“Eligibility of our programs under VA Education Benefit Programs provides an opportunity for our veterans and dependents to enroll in our programs without the financial burden that sometimes comes with paying for education,” said Annie DeLoach, student affairs manager at UC San Diego Extension.

For more information on continued education services for veterans and their spouses, please visit extension.ucsd.edu/student-resources/financial-resources/veterans-education-benefits.

About UC San Diego Extension: As the continuing education and public programs arm of the university, UC San Diego Extension educates approximately 62,000 enrollees a year, which translates to about 25,000 students in nearly 4,300 courses. UC San Diego Extension is recognized nationally and internationally for linking the public to expert professionals and the knowledge resources of the University of California.