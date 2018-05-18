Wolters Kluwer’s Lippincott DocuCare Named “Best instructional Solution” Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards

Newswise — May 18, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Health today announced its academic electronic health record (EHR) training solution for nursing education is a finalist in the 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards. Designed to prepare nursing students for the demands of clinical practice, Lippincott® DocuCare is a finalist in the Best Instructional Solution in Other Curriculum Areas category recognizing the best applications for non-core curriculum areas in pre-K through post-secondary education.

Designed by nurse educators, Lippincott DocuCare integrates patient scenarios with a web-based academic EHR simulation software. Students gain clinical knowledge through real-world experience using patient charts that cover the entire nursing curriculum with a variety of diseases and conditions. They also build skills in synthesizing knowledge by using evidence-based content and decision support tools from Lippincott® Advisor and Lippincott® Procedures.

Instructors can use Lippincott DocuCare to provide students with an intuitive educational experience, interacting with them, tracking progress and focusing on teaching strategies using virtual simulation, pre-populated cases and evaluation tools.

“We are honored to have Lippincott DocuCare selected as a finalist in the prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards,” said Cathy Wolfe, President & CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research & Practice. “It validates our commitment to integrating clinical documentation in the curriculum, as well as supporting the simulated learning environment and clinical readiness through case- and scenario-based learning to improve critical thinking and clinical competency in nursing students.”

With nearly 300 true-to-life patient scenarios that can be assigned to nursing students to reinforce a wide range of diagnoses and demographics, Lippincott DocuCare is appropriate for all levels of nursing and supports interprofessional education (IPE). It includes 150 simulation scenarios—both full-scale and virtual—developed by the National League for Nursing (NLN), as well as cases and scenarios from vSim for Nursing.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards include 91 categories, organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology.

