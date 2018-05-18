What Fertilizers and Pesticides Commonly Go on Ag Fields and Why?

Newswise — May 22, 2018 – Growers strive for a reliable food supply for the world’s population. And they use science to do so. The May 22nd Sustainable, Secure Food blog explains how growers’ use of the right fertilizers and pesticides, at the right time, is a continuously improving science.

Growers select seeds, water, nutrients, and pesticides for best results in their fields. These inputs are similar to diet and prescription recommendations a doctor might have for human health.

“Just like your doctor might prescribe medicine doses based on your weight, age, and gender, farmers also look at many factors when determining their use of fertilizers and pesticides,” says Matt Yost, Utah State University. “Applying these inputs correctly is critical for the success of the crop producer and the health of the consumer and the environment. And, just like recommendations for prescription use have changed over the past few decades, best management of fertilizer and pesticides has changed, too. Research has been conducted on these common inputs and has led to improvements in management practices.”

Some of these improvements come with new technology. Drones and on-board tractor sensors and computers are examples of newer tools used in farm fields. In addition, fertilizer and pesticide application often focus on the “4Rs:” The right source of fertilizer, at the right rate, in the right place, and at the right time. This means less waste—and better environmental protections.

“The ultimate goal with fertilizer and pesticide use is to produce the best crop possible while minimizing environmental harm,” Yost says. “Research and advancements in technology are making these goals a reality.”

