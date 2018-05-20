Medical Librarians and Health Information Professionals Convene for MLA’18 in Atlanta, Georgia: A First-Time Host City for the Meeting

CHICAGO, IL, May 19, 2018 — MLA’18: Adapting, Transforming, Leading,” is hosted by the Medical Library Association (MLA) and will be held from May 18 to 23, 2018 in the vibrant host city of Atlanta, Georgia. MLA’s 118th Annual Meeting and Exhibition will draw more than 1,300 participants including medical librarians and other health information professionals, international attendees, and exhibitors.

“We are thrilled to welcome our friends and colleagues, members of MLA, to this year’s Annual Meeting, held for the first-time ever, in Atlanta,” noted David Nolfi, AHIP, Cochair, 2018 National Program Committee.” This city has so much to offer our attendees to complement their experience at MLA’18. The new MLA’18 app is a must-have to navigate through the meeting, and direct you to our favorite places in this memorable city.”

To celebrate Atlanta’s host-city milestone, MLA’s National Planning Committee and Local Assistance Committee have invited Total Dance/Dancical Productions to perform, “The Rising of the Phoenix.” “This performance promises to be extremely engaging for our attendees, added Debra Berlanstein, AHIP, Cochair, 2018 National Program Committee. “It beautifully demonstrates Atlanta’s transformation from the Civil War era to today.

Atlanta, a city rich in history and remarkable transformation, is the perfect location for MLA’s Annual Meeting, highlighting this year’s theme, “Adapting, Transforming, Leading.” This theme embraces the everchanging landscape of the health information profession and resonates throughout the meeting in lighting talks, 200 peer-reviewed papers, posters, 20 pre-meeting continuing education courses, special content sessions and noteworthy featured speakers. Attendees will learn from those leading the field, presenters of the John P. McGovern Award Lecture and The Janet Doe Lecture. The McGovern Award lectureship recognizes significant national or international figures who speak on a topic of importance to health science librarianship. The Janet Doe lectureship is awarded to individuals for their unique perspectives on the history or philosophy of medical librarianship.

In addition to several award lectures, and a vast array of educational programming including 16 Sunrise Seminars and Technology Showcases, MLA’18’s Expo Floor will feature more than 150 booths and over 500 representatives from around the world. To identify specific Expo booths to visit and must-see educational programming, attendees can access the user-friendly online planner to outline their customized meeting schedule and track the schedule of events, abstracts, and presentation details, including audio presentations, all in real-time. Networking is also enhanced by providing users with lists of attendees and exhibitors within the app.

MLA’18 Top Sponsors include: Gold Level—EBSCOHealth, ClinicalKey Reference Suite, McGraw Hill Education, Wolters Kluwer. Silver Level—The JAMA Network, NEJM Group. Bronze Level—American Psychological Association.

For additional information about the meeting, visit mlanet.org and download the MLA’18 app: tiny.url.com/MLA’18.

