Medical Library Association Announces 2018-2019 Board of Directors

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, May 19, 2018 —The Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2018-2019 Incoming Board of Directors during MLA’18 in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 17, 2018 during the MLA Business Meeting.

Beverly Murphy, AHIP, FMLA, succeeds Barbara A. Epstein, AHIP, FMLA, as 2018-2019 MLA President, and is the first African-American to lead MLA. Beverly Murphy is the Assistant Director for Communications and Web Content Management at Duke University Medical Center Library & Archives and the Hospital Nursing Liaison for Duke Health System and Watts School of Nursing.

Julia Esparza, AHIP, was elected 2018-19 MLA President-Elect in March 2018. She is Head of User Education and Outreach Services in the Health Sciences Library of Louisiana State University.

Barbara A. Epstein, AHIP, FMLA, rotated to 2018-2019 MLA Immediate Past President. She is the Director of the Health Sciences Library System at the University of Pittsburgh, and Director of the Middle Atlantic Region of the National Network of Libraries of Medicine.

Gurpreet Kaur Rana was elected Member of the Board of Directors in March 2018, and appointed MLA Secretary. She is the Global Health Coordinator at Taubman Health Sciences Library at the University of Michigan.

Amy Blevins remains a Member of the MLA Board of Directors, and MLA Treasurer. She is the Associate Director for Public Services at the Ruth Lilly Medical Library at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

Shannon D. Jones, AHIP, was elected Member of the MLA Board of Directors in February 2018, and appointed Treasurer-Elect. She is the Director of Libraries and Associate Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Marie T. Ascher, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors. She is the Lillian Hetrick Huber Endowed Director of the Health Sciences Library at New York Medical College.

Keith W. Cogdill, AHIP, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors. He is the Director of the NIH Library, National Institutes of Health.

Stephanie Fulton, AHIP, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors. She is the Executive Director of the Research Medical Library of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the Library of the Houston Academy of Medicine Texas Medical Center.

Sandra Irene Martin, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors. She is the Director of the Vera P. Shiffman Medical Library at Wayne State University.

Elizabeth R. Lorbeer, AHIP, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors as Ex-Officio MLA Section Council Chair. She is the Chair and Associate Professor of the Department of the Medical Library at Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine at Western Michigan University.

Melissa Ratajeski, AHIP, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors as Ex-Officio MLA Chapter Council Chair. She is the Coordinator of Data Management Services in the Health Science Library System at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kevin Baliozian, remains Member of the MLA Board of Directors as a non-voting Ex-Officio. He is the MLA Executive Director.

About MLA

The Medical Library Association (MLA) is a global, nonprofit educational organization, with a membership of more than 400 institutions and 3,000 professionals in the health information field. Since 1898, MLA has fostered excellence in the professional practice and leadership of health sciences library and information professionals to enhance health care, education, and research throughout the world. MLA educates health information professionals, supports health information research, promotes access to the world's health sciences information, and works to ensure that the best health information is available to all. For more information about MLA, visit MLANET.org.