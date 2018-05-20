Journal of the American College of Radiology Names Dr. Ruth Carlos New Editor-in-Chief

Newswise — The American College of Radiology announced that Ruth C. Carlos, MD, MS, FACR, will assume the role of editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) beginning in January 2019. Dr. Carlos succeeds Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, the founding editor of the JACR.

“Dr. Carlos has served the JACR as author, reviewer and member of the editorial board for the past 10 years. Professor and previous assistant chair of research at the University of Michigan, her NCI- and PCORI-funded work through the American College of Radiology Imaging Network (ACRIN) emphasizes how radiologists can lead patient-centered care delivery,” said William T. Thorwarth Jr., MD, FACR and CEO of the American College of Radiology. “We know Dr. Carlos will continue the work Dr. Hillman began while propelling the publication to new heights.”

Dr. Carlos brings more than two decades of radiology and medical journalism experience to this role. She has served as a reviewer for 10 scientific journal publications and has authored 131 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Carlos has also been an invaluable contributor to the JACR for 12 years and established the journal’s digital media portfolio, including the JACR blog, Radiology Firing Line podcast, and #JACR tweet chats. She previously served as deputy editor of the JACR, beginning in 2013.

“Ruth exceeded all of my expectations,” says Dr. Hillman. “Ruth’s creativity, perseverance and intellectual skills are first rate. Her years of experience developing online features and leading our social media initiatives will serve her well as she considers strategies to further her goals for the journal. I am honored to have her succeed me as editor-in-chief of JACR. I expect to see great things from the journal during her watch as editor.”

The ACR also praised Dr. Hillman for his work to bring the concept of the JACR to fruition.

“The first issue of the JACR launched in 2004. Under Hillman’s guidance, the journal carved out a unique and important niche on behalf of the radiology community,” said James A. Brink, MD, FACR and chair of the American College of Radiology Board of Chancellors. “We are grateful for his significant commitment to growing the JACR into a specialty-wide resource for non-clinical information and quality scholarly content that guides the radiology profession forward.”

“Bruce Hillman shaped the JACR into one of the most widely read and influential journals advancing our priority to deliver exceptional evidence-based care,” said Carlos. “I am truly honored to succeed Bruce in this position and look forward to guiding the journal into its next phase of growth and impact.”

Dr. Carlos will assume the role of editor-in-chief in January 2019, following a three-month transition period beginning in October 2018.

