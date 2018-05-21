Nutrition 2018 Preview: Hot Topics in Research and Practice

Journalists and bloggers are invited to join top scientists and practitioners as they discuss the latest nutrition research findings during Nutrition 2018, the inaugural flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

The meeting will be held June 9-12, 2018 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. Register for a complimentary press pass or visit our Virtual Newsroom for featured nutrition news.

Explore the full schedule and poster abstracts for a preview of the research topics to be covered.

Highlights of #Nutrition2018 include:

Is a Calorie a Calorie? – Does obesity result from simply consuming more calories than you burn, or might the body’s hormonal and metabolic regulation systems also play a role? Esteemed researchers share their views and advance the discussion on this long-debated topic. (Is a Calorie a Calorie? Reframing the Question, 8–10 a.m. Sunday, June 10)

Can Food Choices Help Prevent Cancer? – On the heels of a major new cancer research synthesis, experts take stock of what is known about the role of diet, nutrition and physical activity in cancer prevention. (Lessons learned from the WCRF/AICR Expert Reports on Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and the Prevention of Cancer: Implications for the Future of Nutrition and Cancer Research, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10)

Food for Thought: The Impact of Nutrition on Babies’ Brain Development – What we eat as young children can affect our health for life. This symposium focuses on the complex interplay of nutrition, genetics and physiology in the developing infant brain. Advancing knowledge in this area is particularly important this year in light of the fact that, for the first time, the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans will include nutritional guidelines for the first two years of life. (The First 1,000 Days: The Impact of Nutrition on Brain Development and Function, 1–3 p.m. Saturday, June 9)

Health, Agriculture and Climate – A person’s ability to follow dietary guidelines is influenced not only by individual choices but also by social, economic and environmental factors. As a result, policies and structures relevant to food production and accessibility have a major impact on our nutrition and health. Using diabetes as a case study, this session will identify research questions needed to support implementation of dietary guidelines while avoiding unintended consequences. (Understanding the Intersection of Climate/Environmental Change, Health, Agriculture and Improved Nutrition: A Case Study: Diabetes, 1–3 p.m. Saturday, June 9)

Is Personalized Nutrition the Wave of the Future? – In contrast to the traditional emphasis on global dietary recommendations, new research suggests a more individualized approach could be useful for disease prevention and therapy. This session will explore why different people respond differently to the same diet and review research being used today to personalize dietary recommendations. (Precision Nutrition: Biological Determinants of Inter-individual Variability, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10)

Nutrition and the Immune System – Recent years have brought a new understanding of the role of the immune system in health and disease. In this session, researchers will present intriguing findings suggesting how foods, nutrients and conditions such as obesity interact with the immune system and inflammation. (Recent Advances in Nutritional Modulation of the Immune System, 8–10 a.m. Monday, June 11)

