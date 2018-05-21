The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to Graduate Largest Ever PhD Class at 2018 Ceremony

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2018 class will be the largest PhD class to ever graduate from the school with a total of 10 students—underscoring the school’s commitment to advancing science and preparing nurse leaders. They will walk the stage at JHSON’s graduation ceremony on May 22 at the Hippodrome Theater.

“Graduating this large class is a testament to the dedication of our students, our stellar faculty, and nursing organizations across the world who have provided financial and mentorship support to these aspiring individuals,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “This is a proud moment for our school, and we look forward to seeing how these graduates will take the profession into the next steps of research, teaching, and scientific discovery.”

Increasing the number of PhD- and doctorally prepared nurses has been a long-held JHSON initiative as the need for faculty and research has grown tremendously within the profession. Changing health care systems and a rise in chronic and non-communicable diseases have also made evident the need for nurses who can practice at the top of their license and education, and as full partners with physicians. At JHSON, the PhD program launched in 1993 and graduated its first student in 1999. In 2007, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree was established, and in 2017, JHSON started its DNP/PhD program, the first in the country where students can receive both degrees simultaneously from one school.

Jason Farley, PhD, MPH, ANP-BC, AACRN, FAAN, director of the PhD and DNP/PhD Program, adds, “Students emerge with great potential to become scientific, clinical, and academic leaders after completing a PhD program. They learn to rigorously apply themselves, think critically, and understand research in a context that is beneficial to both the nursing profession and the entire health care system. I congratulate this class and look forward to growing our program further in the future.”

The upcoming graduation will also include a total of 194 students who have completed the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Entry Into Nursing, MSN Advanced Practice, Master of (MSN) Public Health Nursing/Master of Public Health, and Post-Degree Certificate programs. Mark Ganz, president and CEO of Cambia Health Solutions, will provide the keynote address, and Tamryn Gray will deliver student remarks.

