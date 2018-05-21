Stony Brook Medicine Adds Port Jefferson Pulmonary Practice to Community Network

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, May 21, 2018 -- Stony Brook Medicinewelcomed New York Pulmonary Consultants into Stony Brook Community Medical , its expanding network of community practices and physicians. The group offers comprehensive and integrated pulmonary care in Port Jefferson and Riverhead, with other satellite offices to be announced soon.

With seasoned specialists providing the highest quality pulmonary and critical care services, including the management of lung cancer, sleep disorders and advanced interventional bronchoscopy, New York Pulmonary Consultants is a pivotal addition to their catalog of specialties in Suffolk County. They are the 21st practice to join Stony Brook Community Medical, an arm of Stony Brook Medicine, and will provide encompassing pulmonary care, in addition to advancing the pulmonary sciences through clinical investigations. Bringing these capabilities and options to Suffolk County communities gives patients and their families the ability to seek treatment much closer to home.

“The opportunity to expand our services to all of Suffolk County is a goal that we’ve had since our inception nearly 10 years ago,” said Dr. Keith Harris of New York Pulmonary Consultants. “Our practice and commitment began and remains with the community of Suffolk County. We are proud and excited about the opportunity to work with Stony Brook Medicine to accomplish the best care possible in all disciplines of pulmonary medicine.” Stony Brook Medicine welcomes private practices that are committed not only to the community, but to delivering exceptional evidence-based, quality care.

“I am excited to welcome New York Pulmonary Consultants to our community network. The addition of Dr. Harris and his group offers our patients wider access to the high quality physicians offered by Stony Brook Medicine throughout Suffolk County,” said Juan Carlos Bucobo, MD, FASGE, President of Stony Brook Community Medical.

The New York Pulmonary Consultants physician team is comprised of Drs. Keith Harris, Nick Patel, Peter Ottavio, Francis D'Orazi, Mario Solomita and Yuval Hiltzik.

Appointments for both locations can be made at (631) 978-7633.

About Stony Brook Community Medical

Stony Brook Community Medical, an arm of Stony Brook Medicine, is comprised of 23 community practices with 34 locations across Suffolk County, from Commack to East Hampton. We offer exceptional care by over 100 providers in 8 specialties that are committed to enhancing the coordination of medical care in the community.