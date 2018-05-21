Babson College Celebrates Groundbreaking For Babson Commons At Horn Library

Newswise — Babson College held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Babson Commons at Horn Library project on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Largely supported through the generosity of the Weissman Family with additional support from Stephen Cutler MBA'61, this 10,000-square-foot structure at the heart of the campus will transform the student experience as the College comes into its Centennial year.

"As we approach our Centennial, Babson is transforming our campus for our next 100 years, and we are delighted to break ground on Babson Commons at Horn Library," said President Kerry Healey. "This project will expand opportunities for academic, co-curricular and social interactions, and create a central gathering place where our entire community can collaborate and connect."

This beautiful, light-filled space will include a four-season garden for use by students and will serve as the gateway to Horn Library, making it much more accessible.

Within the new structure will be group study areas and informal gathering spaces, a café, and a new home for the Stephen D. Cutler Center for Investments and Finance.

This new construction also will establish centralized locations for Babson’s academic and extracurricular resource centers, create three state-of-the-art classrooms, and provide additional faculty and staff offices. The classrooms can each accommodate groups of up to 40 students, increasing the availability of larger teaching spaces on campus by 30 percent.

Babson’s Governance members, including Board of Trustees Chair Marla Capozzi and members of the Facilities Trustee Committee, many alumni, faculty, staff, and neighbors attended the event.

Finegold Alexander Architects was invited to take on this project. The design is evolving and will be well integrated with the existing building. Interiors will be contemporary and will reflect the Babson brand with warm, sophisticated furnishings, finishes, and lighting. A generous use of glass will provide natural light throughout.

The Babson Commons at Horn Library is one of the large capital projects Babson has underway in celebration of the Centennial including:

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.