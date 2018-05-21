Mayo Clinic Endocrinologist Receives Career Science Award From Major Medical Association

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Sundeep Khosla, M.D, a researcher and physician at Mayo Clinic, has been named the recipient of the 2018 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Frontiers in Science Award. Considered the AACE’s highest honor, this award, according to the association, “recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exemplary contributions to their profession or area of expertise.”



Dr. Khosla, an internationally regarded expert in osteoporosis, researches the mechanisms of age-related bone loss, sex steroid regulation of bone metabolism and the detrimental effects of diabetes on bone. This work has the potential to significantly affect how patients with osteoporosis are diagnosed and treated.



Dr. Khosla serves as a council member on the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. He is also the director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Science. In the course of his career, Dr. Khosla has received numerous prestigious awards, including the William F. Neuman Award for Outstanding Scientific Contributions from the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (2012).



“This recognition by my colleagues in AACE is a tremendous honor,” Dr. Khosla says. “It is particularly gratifying for me to be recognized by the community of clinical endocrinologists, as I have always sought to integrate my research with my clinical practice and to try to address clinically important questions through my research.”



Dr. Khosla received the award on May 19, during the 27th AACE Annual Scientific & Clinical Congress in Boston.



###



About the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) represents more than 7,500 endocrinologists in the U.S. and abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in the world. The majority of AACE members are certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol disorders, hypertension and obesity. For more information, visit aace.com.



About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. Learn more about Mayo Clinic. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network.



Media Contacts

Caitlin Doran, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu

Joy Batteh-Freiha, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, 904-422-7645, jbfreiha@aace.com