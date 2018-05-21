 
Ebola in the Congo – UCLA Expert Available

Infectious Diseases, Ebola
  • Ebola, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Infectious Disease, Public Health, Epidemiology,
  • Infection Control, Outbreaks
    • Anne Rimion of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

    Newswise — Cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to be reported. Anne Rimoin, associate professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who has had a research and training program and disease surveillance team in the DRC since 2004, is available to comment on this outbreak.

    Rimoin and her team are currently assisting the Congolese government with mapping the outbreak in real time, providing diagnostic support and conducting epidemiologic research. 

    Rimoin is the lead author of a study published last year, which reported that some of the survivors of the first documented Ebola outbreak in 1976 still have antibodies against the virus. She is currently conducting studies on the burden of Ebola infection in high-risk populations in the DRC.

    To schedule an interview with Rimoin, contact Stephanie Cajigal, Senior Public Relations Officer at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

