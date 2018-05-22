Nine Babson College Faculty To Retire This Summer

Newswise — Babson College honored retiring faculty during Commencement ceremonies that took place on May 19, 2018.

Retiring faculty are:

Marty Anderson, Senior Lecturer in Management

Anderson is a practitioner faculty who focuses on complex networked industries and organizations of all kinds. His role is identifying new venture or innovation opportunities. He is currently working on projects involving global healthcare, genomic innovations in water and waste, the conversion of electric grids to solar/wind, wearables, the infrastructure required for autonomous vehicles, and "the internet of things" that seeks to link all these together.

Steve Collins, Professor of History Collins has taught history at Babson College since 1983 and received the William R. Dill Term Chair in History and Society in 1992. A European cultural historian, Collins has extensive research experience in London at the Institute of Historical Research, British Museum, and Public Records Office. His book, From Divine Cosmos to Sovereign State: An Intellectual History of Consciousness and the Idea of Order in Renaissance England, was named an Outstanding Academic book of 1989-1990 by Choice.

Neal Harris, Senior Lecturer in Economics Harris teaches courses in macroeconomics, microeconomics, and economics of the European Union; entrepreneurship; and economics of the environment. His primary research interests include transitional economies of Eastern Europe, Entrepreneurship and the Environment, and regional growth theory. He has also written several cases for use in the Management Core Program at Babson.

Carolyn Hotchkiss, Professor of Law Hotchkiss’ scholarly interests are in the areas of international law and the impact of new technologies on law and business. She has written extensively in these areas, including articles on international commercial law, corruption in international business, and global intellectual property issues, especially those involving digital technologies. She is the author of International Law for Business (McGraw-Hill, 1994), and is a contributing author to several textbooks on business law.

Kathleen Kelly, Professor of English Kelly teaches and publishes in both literary studies and the theory and pedagogy of writing. She has published articles on the literature of the English Renaissance, including the poetry of John Donne and Andrew Marvel and Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, as well as on the contemporary fiction of Julian Barnes. Several articles related to pedagogy explore ways that classic texts can be incorporated into courses dealing with contemporary issues, including texts by Plato, Molière, Rousseau, Stendhal, Marx, Strindberg, Simmel, and Brecht.

Dick Mandel, Associate Professor of Law Mandel has been a member of the Babson faculty since 1985. He has taught in the undergraduate, graduate and executive education programs delivering a variety of courses. In addition to teaching Honors Foundation of Business Law, Mandel has taught Commercial Law, Federal Taxation, American Constitutional Law, and Strategic Business and Tax Planning. He also has taught Meteorology in Babson's Math and Science Division and co-taught Investment Banking in the Finance Division. He has served as associate dean of Babson's Undergraduate School, acting dean of the Undergraduate School, and chair of Babson's finance division.

Paul Mulligan, Associate Professor of Technology and Operations Management Mulligan's primary research interests are in technology and service industry management with particular focus on the role of information technology in services process management, service operations strategy, and organizational transformation. He is the co-author of organizational change and operations strategy papers that appear in California Management Review and Long Range Planning. His most recent publication focuses on the interaction between information technology and task-level service components in financial services.

Kevin Mulvaney, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship Mulvaney teaches two merger/acquisition courses: M&A for Entrepreneurs, a middle-market M&A course; and Buying a Small Business, a course that delves into the process of acquiring a business with revenue under $3 million. He also mentors students in live consulting projects.

Ron Waite, Lecturer in Philosophy and Rhetoric

Waite has taught courses in the Arts and Humanities Foundation program, Rhetoric, Introduction to Philosophy, Ethics, and Ancient Greek Philosophy. He also has taught philosophical ethics in Babson's MBA program. He specializes in ancient philosophy and is currently working on a book linking ancient Greek philosophy to the fantasy Earthsea Cycle of Ursula K. Le Guin.

