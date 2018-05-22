Peters Awarded for Pediatric Urology Research Excellence

Newswise — DALLAS – May 22, 2018 – Dr. Craig A. Peters, Professor of Urology and Chief of Pediatric Urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, received the John W. Duckett, Jr., MD Pediatric Urology Research Excellence Award, which honors a physician-scientist or researcher for outstanding work in pediatric urology.

Dr. Peters investigates basic development and pathophysiology of the fetal urinary tract and has been funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. His research is focused on urinary obstruction, vesicoureteral reflux, and bladder dysfunction, as well as quantitative imaging and robotics. Dr. Peters, who practices at Children’s Health, also has extensive experience developing minimally invasive surgical techniques, including robot-assisted procedures, and the treatment of pediatric urologic problems. He is currently serving as interim Surgeon-in-Chief at Children’s Health.

The 2018 Research Awards of Distinction, presented by the Urology Care Foundation, the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, recognize urologists, scientists, and educators who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to urology. In 2017, Dr. Peters’ work was recognized with the American Urological Association Presidential Citation Award.

“Dr. Peters’ research efforts over his career, ranging from basic science to clinical investigations, as well as his countless contributions to organized urology and pediatric urology, have made the life of many children suffering from urological conditions better, and will continue to do so,” said Dr. Claus Roehrborn, Chair of Urology. “We are fortunate to have him in our community and on our campus to lead the Pediatric Urology Division.”

Dr. Peters completed his term on the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Advisory Council and previously served as Chair of the American Urological Association Vesicoureteral Reflux Guidelines Committee, the NIDDK Data and Safety Monitoring Board for the RIVUR Trial of vesicoureteral reflux, and several pediatric urology research workshops for the National Institutes of. He recently served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Urological Association. He is also a member of the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons, the Society of Pediatric Urologic Surgeons, and the Society of Scholars at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Peters is on several editorial boards, is the pediatric editor of the Campbell-Walsh Urology textbook, and has published more than 175 original articles and over 100 chapters.

Dr. Peters was the John E. Cole Professor of Urology and Director of Pediatric Urology at the University of Virginia, where he continued his work in basic research and minimally invasive surgery, and subsequently was Chief of Surgical Innovation at Children’s National and an Investigator at the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation in Washington, D.C. Dr. Peters received B.A. and M.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins University and did his surgery and urology residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital at the Brady Urological Institute, a Pediatric Urology Fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital, and a research fellowship at Children’s and Harvard.

Dr. Roehrborn holds the E.E. Fogelson and Greer Garson Fogelson Distinguished Chair in Urology and the S.T. Harris Family Chair in Medical Science, in Honor of John D. McConnell, M.D.

