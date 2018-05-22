Loyola Named to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has added Loyola University Medical Center to its Care Center Network of centers with expertise in accurately diagnosing and treating patients with pulmonary fibrosis.

Loyola is among 60 centers in 30 states that are part of the network.

The application to join the network was spearheaded by pulmonologist Bradford Bemiss, MD, who treats pulmonary fibrosis patients at Loyola along with care center director Daniel Dilling, MD.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Care Center Network," Dr. Bemiss said. "The network is a key resource for patients and referring physicians seeking excellence in clinical care, research, education and patient outreach."

Dr. Dilling said Loyola's application to become part of the Care Center Network was strengthened by its large volume of pulmonary fibrosis patients, participation in multiple clinical trials and operation of the largest lung transplant program in Illinois. "We also offer a warm reception and experience for patients and their families," Dr. Dilling said.

More than 200,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis, a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. Pulmonary fibrosis causes more than 40,000 deaths annually, and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Loyola provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care and offers pulmonary fibrosis patients access to clinical trials of new therapies. Loyola also offers lung transplantation to patients with end-stage pulmonary fibrosis.

Loyola has performed more than 900 transplants – more than all other Illinois centers combined.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure. The foundation collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients and caregivers worldwide.

In addition to pulmonary fibrosis, Loyola provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for other advanced and rare lung diseases, including cystic fibrosis, lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), alpha-antitrypsin deficiency, sarcoidosis, Sjögren's syndrome and Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome.

Loyola also is recognized as a center of excellence by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, LAM Foundation, Alpha-1 Foundation and Rare Lung Diseases Consortium.