“A Beautiful Ghetto,” Three Years Later: A Conversation About Healing

Newswise — BALTIMORE, MARYLAND --The Institute for Integrative Health and the Gordon Parks Foundation announce the upcoming exhibition and program series, A Beautiful Ghetto, at the Institute for Integrative Health’s event space from March 15 through May 24, 2018. The exhibition showcases social justice photographer Devin Allen’s documentation of the landscape and community of Baltimore immediately following the death of Freddie Gray. Through this 10-week program series, Allen and the Institute intend to use the exhibition and interactive art installations to spark conversation and action that will help in the healing of individuals and the community of Baltimore.

With a rising death count in the years following the protests, Baltimore City residents continue to feel immense pain and frustration at the current state of our city. In bringing his exhibition back to the heart of the city where he grew up, Devin Allen, the inaugural Gordon Parks Foundation Fellow and NAACP Image Award nominee, is focused on bringing healing back home.

“We always spend so much time on the pain. We measure how strong we are by how much pain we can take,” Allen said. “Can we, for once, focus on how we can address our issues, get educated, and start the healing process? I want this show to be a platform to address our pain freely and heal together.”

This exhibition, which coincides with the third anniversary of the protests, is a part of a broader Institute initiative focused on the use of art and nature as tools for helping people recover from trauma. “Engagement in the arts has been proven to reduce stress, boost self-esteem, and aid the healing process,” said Brian Berman, MD, founder and president of the Institute for Integrative Health. “We welcome this opportunity to work with Devin on holding a sacred space for people to come together, through creative expression and open dialogue, to explore how we can heal ourselves and our city.”

An artist’s reception, talk, and book signing will take place on Thursday, March 15th from 6 to 8:30 PM. Allen’s publication, A Beautiful Ghetto (Haymarket Books, 2017) will be on sale.

A press preview, including refreshments, will take place on March 13th from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

Other events throughout the 10-week program series will include panel discussions and collaborative programs featuring Devin Allen and other community activists and leaders, and a closing celebration on May 24th.

