Active Shooter Detection Systems Could Lock Down Schools, Alert Emergency Responders in Seconds

Newswise — Beverly Hills, FL (May 23, 2018) — Designed by former law enforcement and fire department personnel, active shooter detection and mitigation systems can automatically detect gunshots, aggressive speech, breaking glass, and other violent actions. It can also be manually activated by occupants with the press of a panic device, or activated and controlled from an on- or off-site command center.

Today, Intrusion Technologies announced the release of its latest system upgrade designed to detect and protect against intruders in schools, businesses and homes before the onset of violent events. The patented Active Intruder Mitigation System (AIMS) Generation 5 is activated at the onset of a violent event and instantly closes and secures all doors outfitted with a safety device (making them “safe rooms”), delivers critical event information to 911, provides real-time video feed to a command center and emergency responders, sounds a unique siren alert at the facility, flashes red LED light trees, gives voice instructions to safe room occupants, provides mass notification via text and/or email, and activates an optional non-allergenic, non-irritating fog device in common areas, that can be deployed by first responders or facility personnel trained in its proper use.