Active Shooter Detection Systems Could Lock Down Schools, Alert Emergency Responders in Seconds
Article ID: 694987
Released: 24-May-2018 9:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Intrusion Technologies
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — Beverly Hills, FL (May 23, 2018) — Designed by former law enforcement and fire department personnel, active shooter detection and mitigation systems can automatically detect gunshots, aggressive speech, breaking glass, and other violent actions. It can also be manually activated by occupants with the press of a panic device, or activated and controlled from an on- or off-site command center.
Today, Intrusion Technologies announced the release of its latest system upgrade designed to detect and protect against intruders in schools, businesses and homes before the onset of violent events. The patented Active Intruder Mitigation System (AIMS) Generation 5 is activated at the onset of a violent event and instantly closes and secures all doors outfitted with a safety device (making them “safe rooms”), delivers critical event information to 911, provides real-time video feed to a command center and emergency responders, sounds a unique siren alert at the facility, flashes red LED light trees, gives voice instructions to safe room occupants, provides mass notification via text and/or email, and activates an optional non-allergenic, non-irritating fog device in common areas, that can be deployed by first responders or facility personnel trained in its proper use.
The system also features a first responder override component that allows law enforcement personnel to individually enter each room to search, clear, evacuate and provide medical care to any injured without someone on the inside having to risk their personal safety to answer the door, preventing an attacker pretending to be a responder from gaining access to potential victims.
“Unfortunately, school shootings and other violent events are taking place almost weekly in this country. Intrusion Technologies’ AIMS Generation 5 platform responds within seconds -- well ahead of the arrival of first responders, limiting fatalities and injuries typically witnessed within the first minutes of an attack. We offer a proven system to keep our children, teachers, colleagues and loved ones safe in the event of an attempt on their lives. Every second saves lives,” said Intrusion Technologies President and CEO Michael Rehfeld.
For more information on AIMS Generation 5, visit Intrusion Technologies’ website at: www.intrusiontech.com.