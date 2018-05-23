Active Shooter Detection Systems Could Lock Down Schools, Alert Emergency Responders in Seconds
The system also features a first responder override component that allows law enforcement personnel to individually enter each room to search, clear, evacuate and provide medical care to any injured without someone on the inside having to risk their personal safety to answer the door, preventing an attacker pretending to be a responder from gaining access to potential victims.
“Unfortunately, school shootings and other violent events are taking place almost weekly in this country. Intrusion Technologies’ AIMS Generation 5 platform responds within seconds -- well ahead of the arrival of first responders, limiting fatalities and injuries typically witnessed within the first minutes of an attack. We offer a proven system to keep our children, teachers, colleagues and loved ones safe in the event of an attempt on their lives. Every second saves lives,” said Intrusion Technologies President and CEO Michael Rehfeld.
