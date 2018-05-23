WVU Volcanologist Can Offer Insights on Volcanic Eruptions in Hawai'i

Newswise — New cracks and lava leaks on Hawai’i near two established volcano vents pose significant hazards for the area’s residents, and not only from the currents of lava flow creeping toward the Pacific Ocean. According to Graham Andrews, West Virginia University volcanologist, large earthquakes and repeated small, explosions at the volcanos, plus toxic gases and vapors released from the lava and where it enters the ocean are likely to make breathing difficult, a combination that is making life on Hawai’i perilous.

Graham Andrews WVU Assistant Professor of Geology Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

“The on-going eruptions of Kilauea volcano on Hawai'i have made for great images and speak to the power of volcanoes; however, it is important to remember that people's lives, livelihoods and properties are in danger, and the eruptions are hugely disruptive to life on Hawai'i. The situation is evolving rapidly and remains dangerous for local residents and scientists on Hawai’i, but is no threat outside the immediate areas around the volcano, contrary to some media reports. To the volcanologist, this is a Hawaiian volcano doing its regular thing.”

