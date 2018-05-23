Distinguished Global Health Leader Joins the George Washington University

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (May 24, 2018)—The Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH) at the George Washington University today announced that Adnan A. Hyder, MD, MPH, PhD, will join the school on August 15 as the Senior Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Global Health.

Hyder now serves as the Associate Chair of the Department of International Health and Director of the Health Systems Program at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is also the Associate Director for Global Programs at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, and the founding Director of the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit.

“We are elated to welcome Dr. Hyder to our school,” said Lynn R. Goldman, MD, MPH, the Michael and Lori Milken Dean of Milken Institute SPH. “His outstanding expertise in research and extraordinary commitment to improving people’s lives will guide us toward making a tremendous impact through our research, especially in global health.”

For over 20 years, Hyder has worked to improve global health in low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Through this work, he conducted pioneering research on strengthening health systems and capacity building, directed long-term, multi-country projects funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, led innovative research studies on non-communicable conditions, and served as a consultant for organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

Hyder has co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and numerous reports on various topics, including world reports on road safety, child health and ethics.

During his time at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Hyder helped establish and directed the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit to fight the growing burden of injuries worldwide. Established in 2008, the program is a World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Injuries, Violence and Accident Prevention that works to identify the causes of injuries in low- and middle-income countries, influence public policies to reduce injuries and advance the field of injury prevention worldwide. Hyder has led the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s effort for the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $125 million Global Road Safety Program. The International Injury Research Unit works with eight partner organizations, including the World Health Organization, to implement and coordinate activities with local governmental and non-governmental organizations in 10 cities to avert injuries and fatalities caused by road traffic crashes.

Hyder also led teams from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in other global projects supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. He directed a multi-disciplinary team exploring the power of digital health tools in risk factor surveillance for non-communicable diseases as part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $100 million ‘Data for Health’ Initiative. He also recently completed the largest public health study to explore the prevention of drowning as a major cause of child death in low- and middle-income countries.

Hyder has directed one of the largest academic divisions on Health Systems, which works in over 45 countries; directed PhD and DrPH educational training programs and initiated the first summer program focused on health systems training at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Hyder received his medical degree at Aga Khan University in Pakistan and completed his MPH and PhD in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He became interested in developing a career at the intersection of medicine and public health while at his first job out of medical school. As manager for a primary health care program with Aga Khan Health Services in Gilgit, in northern Pakistan, Hyder was responsible for upgrading a medical center for surgery and implementing health systems strengthening in a remote area. The experience encouraged him to explore opportunities combining clinical work and public health.

“I am truly passionate about public health and improving people’s lives,” Hyder said. “I am excited to join the Milken Institute School of Public Health and explore new ways to help the school make impactful contributions to the field through meaningful high-quality research.”