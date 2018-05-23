Fundraising Gaining Momentum with More Than $2 Million to Support Babson College Recreation and Athletics Center

Newswise — Babson College is transforming the campus experience for students and faculty as part of its upcoming Centennial Celebration, including investing in the new Babson Recreation and Athletics Center (BRAC), scheduled for completion in Fall 2019.

Although fundraising has only recently begun for this critically important project, generous donors have made more than $2 million in early-stage gifts.

“The Babson Recreation and Athletics Center has been greeted with incredible enthusiasm, and we are so grateful for the early generosity in support of this transformative new space,” said Babson President Kerry Healey. “This exciting project will enhance the Babson experience for our students and provide new fitness, recreation, and wellness opportunities for our entire campus community.”

The BRAC will encompass a 10,000-square foot fitness center, a major improvement from the previous space. All students, faculty, and staff will have access to new state-of-the-art equipment as well as current and effective group fitness classes. A three-court multipurpose gymnasium also will be featured, providing a gathering space for campus events and recreational activity.

Student-athletes will see major improvements in not just equipment and facilities but the entire athletic experience with BRAC. While Babson Athletics is experiencing historic success thanks to our tremendously talented student-athletes winning the men’s basketball NCAA Division III Championship title and our record number of NEWMAC championships during the last few years, the completion of BRAC will strengthen the College’s ability to recruit future generations of superb student-athletes.

Among the major commitments made to date is a gift from David F. Lamere ’82, Babson College Trustee and co-chair of College’s Campus Master Plan and Facilities Committee, and his wife, Laura Lamere, to establish the Lamere Plaza. The Lamere Plaza will serve as a gathering location for alumni, featuring a new statue of the Babson Beaver where students and alumni can take photos and rally around the excitement of Babson athletics.

"After several years of careful planning, we are incredibly proud to announce the development of an expanded, modern recreation and athletics facility that will benefit all members of the Babson community," said Lamere. "As a college committed to delivering a transformative student experience, we know it is important to continue to invest in facilities that promote our students' wellness and sense of community. The facility will greatly enhance the recreational space available to our whole community.”

Supporting Student-Athletes

Each of the initial gifts will be used to create unique offerings for Babson’s student-athletes, including:

Bravo Family Sports Medicine Suite

Through the generosity of Dr. Stephen M. Bravo and Ms. Catherine I. Turnes-Bravo, the Bravo Family Sports Medicine Suite will encompass all medical offerings for student-athletes. Using innovative technology through hydrotherapy and other methods, student-athletes will get the best possible care when they are injured.

Mr. Kenneth Romanzi ’82 & Dr. Nancy Major Romanzi Rehabilitation Clinic

Within the Bravo Family Sports Medicine clinic will be, the Mr. Kenneth Romanzi ’82 & Dr. Nancy Major Romanzi Rehabilitation Clinic. With support from the generous donors Kenneth G. Romanzi and Dr. Nancy M. Major, this clinic will be focused on getting student-athletes back in the game and rehabilitated post injury.

Aram Hintlian Family Golf Performance Center

With support from donor Aram H. Hintlian Jr., this indoor training virtual golf facility will allow the Babson golf team to practice year round. The center will include technology such as a simulator and putting area for the team as well as staff, faculty, and students.

Abbygail Sardjono Prasatya ’19 Tennis Court & The Prasatya Family Tennis Court

The first completed project of BRAC is eight new fully lit tennis courts. With the generosity of Ms. Ingrid Prasatya, two of the eight new tennis courts were built. These courts are among the best outdoor courts in the New England area.

“We have such amazing supporters and we are forever grateful to these leaders in our Babson community,” says Michael Lynch, senior director of Athletics & Athletic Advancement. “Through their early support, we are making BRAC a reality and forever changing the trajectory of our athletic program. This new facility is transformational and will greatly enhance the experience for all Babson students.”

About Babson College Athletics

Babson Athletics offers 22 varsity programs at the NCAA Division III level, with the majority of teams competing in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). Babson also competes in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) for men’s ice hockey, the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) for men’s golf, and the MacConnell Division of the USCSA for alpine skiing.

The athletic department was ranked in the top 5 percent in the 2017 NACDA Directors’ Cup standings, awarded to the nation’s best overall collegiate athletics programs. Field hockey was the first women’s program to play in an NCAA Final Four in 2016, men’s basketball won its first national championship in 2017, and women’s volleyball became the sixth Babson program to advance to the NCAA Round of 16 since November 2016.

In addition to its 22 varsity programs, Babson offers a number of club sports for full-time undergraduate students. Babson also offers a wide variety of intramural sports, which are available for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff.

