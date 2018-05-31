“Putting the World Back in the World Cup”—June 7 Symposium

Newswise — New York University’s Institute for Public Knowledge (IPK) will host “Beautiful Games? Putting the World Back in the World Cup,” a one-day symposium on the global phenomenon that is the World Cup, on Thurs., June 7, 2-8 p.m. (20 Cooper Square [between 5th and 6th Streets], 5th Floor).

The 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup opens June 14 in Russia, with the host nation taking on Saudi Arabia. The month-long tournament is expected to attract a global television audience of more than 3 billion—with more than a billion tuning in for the championship match on July 15.

This IPK symposium will feature a variety of scholars and scribes, including the Atlantic’s Franklin Foer, author of How Soccer Explains the World, columnist Mona Eltahawy, author of Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution, and NBC’s Roger Bennett, co-author of Men In Blazers Present Encyclopedia Blazertannica: A Suboptimal Guide to Soccer, America’s “Sport of the Future” since 1972.

In a series of panels—“The World without US,” “Cosmopolitans and Tribes,” and “Continent Afire”—the event will ask: When we tune in to the World Cup this summer, what are we watching? and, What is it, as we cheer our teams’ goals and mourn their heartbreak, that we’re doing?

The event, co-sponsored by NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, is free and open to the public. To RSVP and for a complete schedule of sessions and speakers, please click here: https://bit.ly/2GFDG80. For more information, please call IPK at 212.998.8466.

Subways: 6 (Astor Place); R, W (8th Street).

