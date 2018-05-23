Dr. James Callaghan, co-author of policy statement on Life-Saving Training for Cardiac Arrest: Even Children Can Help Save a Life

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan

Newswise — Philadelphia, May 23, 2018 – Cardiac arrest outside of hospitals claims the lives of more than 300,000 adults and more than 6,000 children every year in the United States. Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating due to a structural, functional or electrical problem. When cardiac arrest is due to an abnormal heart rhythm, early emergency treatment with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and an automated external defibrillator (AED) can help restart a stopped heart and allow return of a normal heartbeat to help prevent sudden cardiac death.

Regardless of the cause of cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, one of the most important predictors of survival is whether the person whose heart has stopped receives high quality CPR from a bystander and how quickly that CPR is provided. The more people who are trained to provide CPR the more likely when cardiac arrest occurs outside the hospital that a bystander will be able to provide this potentially life-saving first aid. Training can be provided to people of all ages.

James Callahan, MD, FAAP, associate medical director in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), co-author of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policy statement on Life Support Training, is available to speak with media. Dr. Callahan, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, has experienced the impact that sudden cardiac arrest can have on a person, a family and an entire community. He says, “Children can be taught to call for help and even how to operate an AED from a very young age. The more we are able to train people in CPR and AED use, the more likely they will be willing to help in the event someone needs those life-saving skills.”

The AAP policy statement “Advocating for Life Support Training of Children, Parents, Caregivers, School Personnel and the Public” is published online today and will be appear in the June print issue of Pediatrics. The policy statement is issued in conjunction with National Emergency Medical Services Week, May 20-26, 2018. Pediatric services are highlighted today on EMS for Children Day.

