Wolters Kluwer and American College of Gastroenterology Announce Publishing Partnership

Newswise — May 23, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today a publishing partnership with the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) that adds three titles to the Lippincott portfolio. Beginning in January 2019, Wolters Kluwer will publish ACG’s flagship scientific publication, The American Journal of Gastroenterology, as well as two additional official publications, Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology (CTG) and ACG Case Reports Journal.

The American Journal of Gastroenterology publishes research in the fields of gastroenterology (GI) and hepatology for the practicing clinician. CTG is an open-access journal focused on innovative clinical work in those fields and ACG Case Reports Journal, also open-access, shares interesting case reports from the field.

“In collaborating with Wolters Kluwer, ACG has an opportunity to advance robust scientific exchange in gastroenterology and hepatology. Our journals have a long history of publishing clinical research and translational findings that enhance knowledge among GI specialists and benefit their patients with digestive and liver diseases,” said ACG President Irving M. Pike, MD, FACG. “ACG is confident that Wolters Kluwer will be a meaningful partner in taking all three of our journals to the next level by using its experience to foster innovation and excellence in our scientific publications.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to partner with the American College of Gastroenterology,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President of Global Publishing for Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning Research & Practice. “These journals are highly regarded in the gastroenterology field and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to further enhance their impact.”

