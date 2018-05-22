Expert on Sports and Political Activism Available to Comment on NFL National Anthem Rule Change

Newswise — Ithaca College professor Stephen Mosher is available to comment on the NFL owners' vote to mandate that players on the field during the national anthem must stand. The move comes as many players have opted to kneel during the anthem as a protest against police brutality, prompting criticism from U.S. President Donald J. Trump and calls to boycott the league among some fans.

Stephen Mosher is a professor of sport management and media who studies issues related to sport, ethics, politics and popular culture. He has commented on various topics related to the NFL for Reuters, The New York Times and other outlets. In 2001, he wrote a series of columns for ESPN.com on the Little League World Series scandal involving pitcher Danny Almonte, who played despite being two years over the age limit.

