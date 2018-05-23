Wolters Kluwer and the American Urological Association Announce Publishing Partnership

Newswise — May 23, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today a publishing partnership with the American Urological Association (AUA). Beginning in January 2019, Wolters Kluwer will publish The Journal of Urology® and Urology Practice in its Lippincott portfolio.

The Journal of Urology® publishes practice-oriented reports, comprehensive review articles, and translational research studies within the field of urology. Urology Practice focuses on information that can be used in everyday practice, which includes clinical practice articles, the business and practice of urology, urology health policy issues, and research letters.

“Our new partnership with Wolters Kluwer represents a tremendous opportunity for the AUA to expand the impact and profile of our journals on a global scale,” said Mike Sheppard, AUA Chief Executive Officer. “Wolters Kluwer is well recognized for its contributions to medical publishing and we are very pleased to collaborate with its publishing teams to share the latest advances in urological clinical practice and research.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Urological Association,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President of Global Publishing for Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning Research & Practice. “The AUA’s mission is to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy. Our teams work hard to develop content that helps readers make important decisions to provide the best patient care. We’re excited to bring together our missions to enhance the impact of The Journal of Urology® and Urology Practice.”

