White House Sinkhole: Civil Engineer Available

Civil engineer James Hambleton of Northwestern University is available to discuss the sinkhole forming on the White House lawn.

Hambleton is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. An expert in geomechanics, he studies how soils move and develops models for predicting soil deformation.

Quote from Professor James Hambleton:

“Sinkholes are among the most curious phenomena occurring at or below the ground surface, and the possible causes vary considerably. They can appear suddenly—sometimes violently—or they can grow progressively over time. What is behind the sinkhole at the White House is underground erosion of one form or another.”

Hambleton can be reached at 847-491-4858 or jphambleton@northwestern.edu.