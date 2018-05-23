Bayshore Medical Center Earns Accreditation in Nuclear Medicine by the American College of Radiology

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – May 24, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J., has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in nuclear medicine as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material, ingested by the patient, to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancers, heart disease and other abnormalities within the body.

“We are extremely pleased to have received this accreditation, which adds to the medical center’s robust offering of ACR-accredited modalities,” says David Wirtshafter, M.D., medical director of Diagnostic Imaging at Bayshore Medical Center. “Accreditation by the ACR means that the community can feel confident that we are using the best technology and techniques, and that our team is highly qualified to provide them with the best diagnostic imaging results possible.”

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“It’s an honor to receive accreditation from the ACR,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “I am incredibly proud of the team for their hard work in providing patients with the most accurate diagnoses in an environment that is both high-tech and high-touch.”

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

The Diagnostic Imaging Department at Bayshore Medical Center has received ACR-accreditation in many modalities, including MRI, CT and ultrasound. In addition, the Women’s Center at Bayshore Medical Center has been designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the ACR, and is accredited in all modalities, including standard stereotactic biopsy, 3D stereotactic biopsy, standard digital mammography, tomosynthesis, or 3D, mammography, tomosynthesis biopsy and breast ultrasound.

For information about imaging services at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 732-739-5959.

