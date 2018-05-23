Riverview Medical Center Earns Re-Accreditation by the American College of Radiology for Ultrasound and Computed Tomography

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – May 24, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J., has again been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound and computed tomography (CT) as a result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems. CT scanning – sometimes called CAT scanning – is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

“Diagnostic Imaging at Riverview Medical Center prides itself in providing the most accurate imaging possible for our patients,” says Nicholas Perosi, M.D., medical director of Diagnostic Imaging at Riverview Medical Center. “Earning re-accreditation by the ACR confirms that we are offering the best services to our community.”

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“I am extremely proud of the Diagnostic Imaging team,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. “It’s an honor to receive ACR accreditation and they have been able to maintain it for 10 years in CT and to achieve accreditation for the second time in ultrasound. It’s a wonderful accomplishment.”

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

For more information about Diagnostic Imaging services available at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2304.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

###