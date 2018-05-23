Teething Tablets Unsafe - UCLA Dentistry Expert Available

Reports from the Food and Drug Administration warn parents that teething gels that contain drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. Daniela Silva, associate clinical professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry has been a pediatric dentistry for over 30 years. She is the director of both of the School’s pediatric dentistry residency programs and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

Silva can comment on teething gel alternatives and whether symptoms are even related to teething discomfort.

