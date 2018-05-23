 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Teething Tablets Unsafe - UCLA Dentistry Expert Available

Article ID: 695052

Released: 23-May-2018 4:10 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Healthcare, Oral Health, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • teething, teething gels, Pediatric Dentistry, Oral Health, FDA

    • Reports from the Food and Drug Administration warn parents that teething gels that contain drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. Daniela Silva, associate clinical professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry has been a pediatric dentistry for over 30 years. She is the director of both of the School’s pediatric dentistry residency programs and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

    Silva can comment on teething gel alternatives and whether symptoms are even related to teething discomfort.

    To schedule an interview with Silva, contact Brianna Aldrich, Director of Communications at the UCLA School of Dentisty.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!