Department of Urban Planning at UW-Milwaukee Elects New Chair, Lingqian (Ivy) Hu

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ Faculty in the School of Architecture & Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee have elected Lingqian (Ivy) Hu to serve as chair of school’s internationally recognized department of urban planning.

“I am humbled to take on this leadership role of the Urban Planning department,” Hu said. “Our Master of Urban Planning degree was just re-accredited by the Planning Accreditation Board for another seven years, making this an ideal time to focus on its continued success and plan for its future.

“A vote of confidence from leading voices in urban-planning education is proof that our department has far-reaching influence in urban planning education and professional practice. Our influence has grown through partnerships with stakeholders, place-making of neighborhoods, and expanding design possibilities for communities where our alumni live and work in Wisconsin and around the world. I will serve the faculty and students to strengthen these connections.”

“Ivy has been a valuable addition to Urban Planning, and will provide energetic and thoughtful leadership to the department,” said School of Architecture & Urban Planning Dean Bob Greenstreet.

Education

Hu received her Bachelor of Planning degree from Nanjing University in China and a Master of Planning and doctorate in Policy, Planning, and Development from the University of Southern California. As an associate professor of urban planning, Hu teaches courses on transportation and land use planning, urban development theories, and transportation and GIS.

Research & scholarship

Professor Hu’s work has focused on the interrelationship between transportation and land use, particularly on the spatial, social and environmental impacts of planning. Since joining UWM in 2010, she has published more than 30 journal articles and book chapters.

