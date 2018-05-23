University Hospitals Workforce Development Programs Receive Grants From Cleveland Foundation and Dominion Energy Ohio

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- University Hospitals recently received two grants in support of its Workforce Development programs. The Cleveland Foundation awarded an $85,000 grant to the Professional Pathways and Step Up to UH programs, and Dominion Energy Ohio awarded a $10,000 grant to Step Up.

UH developed its Workforce Development (WD) strategy with the goal of hiring and retaining local residents in jobs that provide a family sustaining wage and then providing resources and support to help employees advance in their careers into higher skilled, higher paying jobs. In 2013, UH established its formal series of WD programs, including Step Up for external candidates and Pathways for incumbent employees.

Step Up to UH has helped more than 200 people to date. Entry level positions offered through Step Up are an ideal starting point for those motivated to further their careers.

According to Kim Shelnick, Vice President, Human Resources at UH, the Step Up to UH program was created in 2013 to help local candidates prepare for employment. Participants receive work readiness training, job coaches and wrap-around services.

“Through the creation of Step Up to UH, we receive a steady stream of qualified candidates for positions in both environmental services and nutrition services," said Shelnick. “There are many people who want to work, and we have open positions. It's a win-win."

With this support from the Cleveland Foundation and Dominion Energy Ohio, Step Up will continue with a focus on recruiting participants, particularly from the University Circle neighborhood. Two local organizations partner with UH: Neighborhood Connections will help recruit and Towards Employment will oversee training.

This will allow UH to train and hire up to 30 people who will then continue to receive job training from the onsite job coach from Towards Employment.

UH’s goal is to continue generating a pipeline of candidates from the neighborhood who can step into the vacancies created by those who are promoted as a result of their Pathways training.

Professional Pathways, in partnership with Towards Employment and another local organization, NewBridge, is designed as an internal pathway for UH employees who do not want to work in direct patient care and wish to increase their professional customer service skills to improve their hire-ability for targeted administrative positions.

Professional Pathways was piloted in 2017 and demonstrated the overall success of the model. More than 100 current UH employees expressed interest in the program, 40 passed the entrance assessment, 21 were accepted into the program, and 15 completed the program in fall of 2017. So far, seven graduates have been hired into new roles. Of note is that two of the seven hired are previous Step Up to UH participants.

In total, with the new grant included, the Cleveland Foundation has awarded the WD programs at UH $535,000 since 2014. The foundation supported the pilot program and subsequent expansion.

Dominion Energy Ohio awarded the gift through its Community Impact Awards presented in early March to community and non-profit organizations making significant positive contributions in their communities. Step Up to UH was one of 12 winning community organizations who were awarded a total of $115,000 in grants in Dominion Energy Ohio’s 23rd annual Community Impact Awards competition, co-sponsored with Cleveland Magazine.

Someone who benefitted from the Pathways Program is Rhonda Worley, a new high school graduate and a longtime UH employee. She is on a pathway to a promising career. At 59, she has learned never to give up – and in no small part because UH never gave up on her.

UH provided support to this Cleveland resident when she struggled to complete her GED and opportunity when she sought advancement at the hospital. She has never forgotten the flexibility extended by her supervisors through a pair of difficult personal situations.

“This hospital is just wonderful,” said Worley, who recently completed a training program to become a Patient Access Representative. “They have so much going on to support you.”

The hard-working mother of five and guardian of three grandchildren has appreciated the guidance and support from Pathways Coach Faye Naftzger, who helped her with math, suggested job prospects and coached her on the soft skills necessary to succeed.

Worley was among 21 Pathways participants from 104 applicants across the system selected to train for a position in Patient Access. She learned medical terminology, managing difficult situations and applying her experience dealing with people.

Patient care staff are often reminded to ask patients, “Is there anything else I can do for you?” Worley was impressed to find UH leaders who follow this same principle with staff.

“They were so supportive,” said Worley, who juggled housekeeping jobs both at UH and at a hotel nine years ago before an understanding boss here won her complete loyalty. “I just remember how that manager made me feel. There was a difference. They cared, and that really impressed me.”

For more information about UH's Workforce Development programs, please call Senior Workforce Development Professional Adrianne Shadd at 216-767-8365.

