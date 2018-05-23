UCI Expert Source - Amazon HQ2 Announcement

"Amazon HQ2: 1 loser and 19 winners," says Amihai Glazer, economics professor and director of the program on corporate welfare at the University of California, Irvine. "In the past, other cities such as Boston and Charlotte have spent millions of dollars attracting the headquarters of such firms as Chiquita or General Electric.The promised jobs did not appear; construction of the new buildings was delayed; and sometimes, the headquarters shut down after a few years."

He is available for expert commentary when Amazon announces its HQ2 decision. A leading authority on relations between special interests and government, Glazer is the author of five books on public policy, including "Why Government Succeeds and Why It Fails" (Harvard University Press, 2001), as well as more than 100 articles. He has provded industry insights to the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, The Hill, Bloomberg and The Business Journals.