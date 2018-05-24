Chameleons Are Masters of Nanotechnology (Video)

Newswise — WASHINGTON, May 24, 2018 — Chameleons are nature’s most talented masters of color. They use their unique color-changing abilities for all sorts of reasons. But how do they alter their hue? They wield a combination of pigments and specialized nano-scale crystals. In this video, Reactions explains how chameleons have mastered nanotech here.

