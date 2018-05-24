First Amendment Expert to Comment on NFL Ruling That Players Must Stand for National Anthem
Jennifer Lambe, a professor of communication, is available to comment on the ruling by the NFL that players on the field during the National Anthem must stand.
Lambe specializes in First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech. She also examines attitudes on censorship, self-expression and media issues, including the tension between media freedom and accountability.