 
Return to Article List

First Amendment Expert to Comment on NFL Ruling That Players Must Stand for National Anthem

Article ID: 695087

Released: 24-May-2018 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: iStock

    Jennifer Lambe, a professor of communication at the University of Delaware, can comment on the NFL's ruling that players on the field during the National Anthem must stand.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Sports

Jennifer Lambe, a professor of communication, is available to comment on the ruling by the NFL that players on the field during the National Anthem must stand.

Lambe specializes in First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech. She also examines attitudes on censorship, self-expression and media issues, including the tension between media freedom and accountability.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!