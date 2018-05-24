Treading Lightly on Vacation Soils

Newswise — May 24, 2018 – Summertime is recreation time! While the wilds may call us, respect for ecosystems should guide us. Soils Matter, Soil Science Society of America’s science-based blog, explains why we should protect life underfoot.

Watch where you step—there’s life under there! Read how soil compaction can impact your favorite wooded retreat. And stay on the path!

There’s a lot going on in the soil! Even a heavily-trafficked area like the National Mall in Washington, D.C., has a surprising amount of critters. Read about it here.

There are millions of different types of microbes that live in the soil. Find out why that’s good, here.

Soils Matter is a blog of the Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). New blogs are posted on the 1st of and 15th of every month and are written by member scientists.

