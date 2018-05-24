 
Treading Lightly on Vacation Soils

Soil’s ecosystem underfoot

  • Credit: SV Fisk.

    Check with the park office for a trail map when entering parks. Ask the staff which paths are easy, moderate, or difficult, and choose the ones that fit your physical abilities. Natural obstacles like fallen trees may make staying on the path difficult, but it’s important for soil microbes and plant life to obey the signs.

Agriculture, Environmental Science, Plants
  • soil, soil health, Ecosystem, soil microbes, Recreation

    • Newswise — May 24, 2018 – Summertime is recreation time! While the wilds may call us, respect for ecosystems should guide us. Soils Matter, Soil Science Society of America’s science-based blog, explains why we should protect life underfoot.

    Soils Matter is a blog of the Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). New blogs are posted on the 1st of and 15th of every month and are written by member scientists.

    SSSA is a progressive international scientific society that fosters the transfer of knowledge and practices to sustain global soils. Based in Madison, WI, and founded in 1936, SSSA is the professional home for 6,000+ members and 1,000+ certified professionals dedicated to advancing the field of soil science. The Society provides information about soils in relation to crop production, environmental quality, ecosystem sustainability, bioremediation, waste management, recycling, and wise land use.

