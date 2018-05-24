Public Lectures Explore the Power of Light

News Release

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., May 24, 2018—Los Alamos National Laboratory Fellow Jennifer Hollingsworth will discuss the power of light in three Frontiers in Science public lectures beginning June 4 in Santa Fe.

“Photons are the elementary particle responsible for light,” said Hollingsworth, a researcher at the Laboratory’s Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies. “If the 20th century depended on electronics, it is predicted that the 21st century will depend as much on photonics: the science and application of making, detecting, controlling and transforming photons.”

Titled “The Power of Light – and the Very Small Things Used to Transform It,” the talks will explore light and show how ultrasmall (nanoscale) particles of matter and engineered structures amplify its power to make lightbulbs more efficient, cancer drugs more potent, TVs more vivid, and communication more secure.

All Frontiers in Science presentations begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge. The talks are:

Monday, June 4 at the Jemez Rooms, Santa Fe Community College, 6401 Richards Avenue, Santa Fe

Wednesday, June 6 at Duane Smith Auditorium, 1300 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos

Thursday, June 7 at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque

Sponsored by the Fellows of Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Frontiers in Science lecture series is intended to increase local public awareness of the diversity of science and engineering research at the Laboratory.

