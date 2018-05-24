David Eccles School of Business announces Hall of Fame Inductees

Newswise — May 24, 2018 — The David Eccles School of Business will induct a new member to its Hall of Fame, and honor four other alumni at its 2017 ceremony, to be held Wednesday, May 30.

The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have distinguished themselves in their careers and serve as models to present and future students. This year, the Eccles School will honor Sen. Jake Garn, a respected authority on banking and finance who became the first sitting member of the United States Congress to fly in space.

Additionally, the ceremony will include three awards introduced in 2017. Reese Howell, CEO, Celtic Bank and Linda Howell, CMO, Celtic Bank jointly will receive the Distinguished Entrepreneur award. Alum Josh Eckman, CEO, Carterra, will be honored as a Rising Star in his field. Alumna Jill Briggs, Tax Director, PwC, will receive the award for Alumni Service.

For more detailed information about each honoree, visit Eccles.link/hall-of-fame.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony and luncheon Wednesday, May 30 at the Marriott Salt Lake City Center, 220 S. State Street. A social begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and an awards presentation at noon.

