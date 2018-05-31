Autism Prevalence Today: Projections of Autistic Adults in the Future

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is hosting a symposium, Why Counts Count: Today’s Autism Numbers, Tomorrow’s Projections, on Monday, June 4, to discuss prevalence trends and needs with autism researchers, service providers and policy experts. The event is sponsored by the Wendy Klag Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, which is based at the Bloomberg School.

The CDC now estimates that one in 59 children have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), the highest rate since the CDC began tracking ASD. The agency’s first report, based on data from 2000, put the rate at one in 150. As greater numbers of children identified with ASD grow into adulthood, what services and policies will they require? And how large will the adult population with autism be in the future?

The symposium will be live-streamed at www.jhsph.edu/autism.

WHAT: Why Counts Count: Today’s Autism Numbers, Tomorrow’s Projections

WHEN: Monday, June 4 1:30 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

615 N. Wolfe Street, Sheldon Hall (W1214)

Baltimore, MD 21205

SPEAKERS:

Li-Ching Lee, PhD, ScM, principal investigator, the Maryland site of the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network; associate scientist, departments of Epidemiology and Mental Health; associate director, Wendy Klag Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities

Eric Salzano, executive director of CSAAC, a Maryland-based autism services provider for adults and children

Qingfeng Li, PhD, assistant scientist, departments of International Health and Population, Family and Reproductive Health.

PANELISTS:

Zosia Zaks, MEd, C.R.C., manager of programs and education at the Hussman Center for Adults with Autism at Towson University

Terri Savage, EdD, acting executive director of the Department of Special Education with Maryland’s Howard County school system

Maureen Van Stone, JD, interim director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities

Rhonda Workman, director of federal programs, Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration

Eric Salzano, executive director of CSAAC

MODERATOR:

M. Daniele Fallin, PhD, director, Wendy Klag Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Bloomberg School

REGISTRATION: Media who would like to cover the event must register in advance with Michelle Landrum at mlandru5@jhu.edu. The event is open to the public. Seating is limited.