Two Nashville Events to Raise Funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer This June

Newswise — Fight Colorectal Cancer is gearing up for another year of Nashville events where the stars will align for cornhole, country music and colorectal cancer. On June 5, Fight CRC national spokesman and country music artist Craig Campbell will host his 6th celebrity cornhole challenge at City Winery. The following day, on June 6, the momentum will continue at City Winery for the organization’s annual fundraising dinner, the One Million Strong Benefit, which will feature singer-songwriters, Nashville leaders and survivors.

CRAIG CAMPBELL’S 6TH ANNUAL CELEBRITY CORNHOLE CHALLENGE DETAILS

WHEN: June 5, 2018

WHERE: City Winery

TIME: 1-3 p.m.

CONFIRMED CELEBRITY PLAYERS:

CAMPBELL and his wife MINDY, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, WALKER HAYES, BRETT KISSEL, NASCAR driver SCOTT LAGASSE JR., LOCASH’s CHRIS LUCAS and PRESTON BRUST, JERROD NIEMANN, TAYLOR PHILLIPS, DEE JAY SILVER, TEGAN MARIE, THE CADILLAC THREE’s JAREN JOHNSTON and KELBY RAY, and BRETT YOUNG.

ONE MILLION STRONG BENEFIT DETAILS

WHEN: June 6, 2018

WHERE: City Winery

TIME: 6-10 p.m.

TICKETS: $150 for a ticket; $1,400 for a table. Purchase at https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/events/annual-nashville-one-million-strong-benefit-dinner/

FEATURING:

Singer-songwriter round with Craig Campbell, Wendell Mobley and Kendall Marvel

National spokesmen NASCAR driver Scott Lagasse, Jr. and Kevin Jonas, Sr.

Colorectal cancer survivor stories

Live and silent auction items, including: NASCAR Experience with Scott Lagasse, Jr., NYC Trip w/ Lion King Tickets, Topgolf Gift Experience, autographed guitars, jewelry, one of a kind paintings, concert tickets and much, much more!

All proceeds from both the cornhole challenge and the annual One Million Strong Benefit will support awareness, education, advocacy and research programs at Fight Colorectal Cancer.

The One Million Strong Benefit is sponsored by: Associates in Gastroenterology; Boehringer Ingelheim; BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee; Epigenomics; Exact Sciences; Genentech; Genomic Health, McConnell Family; Merck Oncology; National Health Foundation; Northwestern Mutual; Results Physiotherapy; Saint Thomas Health; Southeast Venture; Taiho Oncology; Turtle Beach; and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.