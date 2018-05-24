Alison Cool, an Anthropologist at the University of Colorado Boulder Who Focuses on How Big Data Affects People, Is Available to Discuss Looming European Data Regulations and Their Potential Impacts on U.S. Businesses.

Newswise — The European Union’s newest and most expansive attempt to date to regulate how companies can use people’s data is complex, confusing and expensive, according to Alison Cool, a University of Colorado Boulder assistant professor in anthropology who focuses on the effects of big data on people. The new law, which is called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), will go into effect May 25 and will have worldwide impacts, including on companies in the U.S. who do business with Europe.

Cool is available to speak to the media about these regulations and their potential implications for U.S. companies. She interviewed more than 60 experts on data about the GDPR and said that many found the law “incomprehensible.”

Read a recent op-ed by Cool about the GDPR in The New York Times.